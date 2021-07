NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Buying your first home can be overwhelming, but experts at American Eagle Financial Credit Union say they have tools and resources to make the process simple and that summer is a great time to buy a home!

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko brings us to the North Haven branch to get tips for first-time homebuyers.

For more information and a first-time homebuyer seminar, visit https://www.americaneagle.org/