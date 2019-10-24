American Eagle Financial Credit Union opens first branch in New Haven County

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– American Eagle Financial Credit Union has opened a new branch in North Haven to bring convenience and care to all of your financial needs.

President and CEO Dean Marchessault is proud to become a part of the Greater New Haven community.

“We’re really thankful and grateful to be here in North Haven,” said Marchessault. “Our team is really excited and looking forward to serving people that live and work in this area.”

The not-for-profit offers a variety of banking products and services for you, your family and your business.

One of their latest features? A Video Teller Machine, or VTM, that allows you to speak with a live representative right from your car.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the state-of-the-art facility and demonstrates how to use the VTM!

For even more information, visit American Eagle Financial Credit Union’s website.





