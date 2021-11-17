American GreenFuels: Taking a Stand Against Global Warming

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Climate change and sustainability are topics that have been at the forefront of national conversations for years now. A company right here in Connecticut is working hard to make a positive environmental impact.
Joining us today is Paul F. Teta, Vice President & Executive General Counsel of Kolmar Americas, Inc. –which is the parent company of American GreenFuels.
The following are covered:
- What is your mission?
- What is biodiesel? (what’s the difference between this and petroleum diesel?)
- What are the different uses for biodiesel?
- What are the benefits of this?
- What incentive do you have for CT residents?
To learn more, visit https://americangreenfuelsct.com/