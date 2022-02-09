American Heart Month with Waterbury Health: New procedure saving lives

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–February is American Heart Month, which can be a great time to educate ourselves on our cardiovascular health.

Dr. Ehsan Ansari, a cardiologist at Waterbury Health, tells CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko about how to detect heart disease and about a new procedure that’s saving lives.

“Transcatheter Valve Replacement is a fairly new development in interventional cardiology, probably in the last two decades,” explains Dr. Ansari. “This is the replacement of the aortic valve without cracking the chest or opening the heart or stopping the heart.”

The minimally invasive procedure is performed through the groin instead, and is especially beneficial to those who are not candidates for open-heart surgery.

Doctors insert a new valve by placing it inside the old, damaged valve.

“It’s much more convenient for the patients,” he adds. “Most of these patients, they go home within 24 to 48 hours and the mortality and morbidity is less than general cardiology surgery.”

Now when monitoring your health, Dr. Ansari says to look out for the following:

“The symptoms of aortic valve stenosis in general; number one is they start developing symptoms of chest pain. It happens usually with activity, and as time goes on these patients they will develop symptoms of heart failure.”

Like shortness of breath, fluid retention & exertional fainting.

If you experience any of these symptoms, Dr. Ansari recommends seeing your primary care physician right away.

