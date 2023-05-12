New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re headed up toward Mystic Village for a fun family outing,

you might want to consider stopping for a fabulous meal at Andiamo restaurant, located right near exit 90 in Mystic. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko learned all about how one of their popular menu items is made, when Andiamo’s Chef Ken Arnone and Owner Bill Middleton visited the studio kitchen for a cooking demonstration of their Seafood Cioppino.



Watch this segment and you’ll be getting hungry, as Chef Arnone sautés a mouthwatering combination of mussels, shrimp, calamari, and flounder in tomato sauce with olive oil, garlic, parsley and red peppers. This is served with garlic bread for dipping. Delizioso!



There are so many classic Italian dishes to choose from on this robust menu. Additional Andiamo favorites include their lobster pizza with shallots and ricotta, “Nonna’s”meatballs, Shrimp Scampi Pasta, Baked Penne Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Piccata, Veal Marsala, and Seafood Fra Diavolo to name a few. There’s also a great kid’s menu, with lots of selection, and some enticing Italian desserts as well, including cannoli and tiramisu.

Owner Bill Middleton opened Andiamo back in December and he says that it’s been very well received. He says, “We try to create places that are great gathering places, and Italian food is a great culture to gather around, and we wanted to integrate that with the seafood culture of the Mystic area.” Andiamo’s sister restaurants include The Jealous Monk, Rio Salado, Taquerio, and Rio Rapido.

Andiamo serves lunch, happy hour and dinner, every day – and, they are still taking reservations for this Mother’s Day, which will feature some Mother’s Day Specials: Lobster Ravioli, a Burrata Special and a seafood dessert special.

To learn more about Andiamo restaurant, visit their website at www.andiamo-mystic.com