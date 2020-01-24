Arch supports from The Good Feet Store help improve foot pain, balance and posture

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Not everyone may realize how not having properly supported foot arches can affect overall health. At The Good Feet Store their goal is to fit people and then supply them with devices called orthotics. They help evenly distribute a person’s weight on all four of their foot’s arches.

Rebekah Bowles manages The Good Feet Store’s North Haven location. She says people come in complaining of pain from conditions such as plantar fasciitis, as well as knee and hip pain. She performs a simple measurement of their arches and then determines which types of orthotics will help them. There are firmer types with full heel support for those on their feet most of the day. There are also orthotics that allow more movement for children or adults playing sports.

When worn on a regular basis orthotics also help align a person’s body and also improve balance. Bowles saw firsthand how they helped her. “I have arthritis. I started wearing the arch supports for a different reason but it took away the pain from arthritis. I don’t have that pain when I walk every single day anymore,” says Bowles.