The Art Bra Runway Show and Auction is coming to the Aqua Turf to benefit After The Storm, Inc.

The President and Founder Christine Willett wants to continue working on the organization’s mission to assist cancer survivors from the aftermath of their diagnosis and treatments.

Since 2009, After the Storm, Inc. has been able to donate over $352,000 in support of its mission.

You can a part of this event on Thursday, August 8 at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.