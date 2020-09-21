Artis Senior Living’s exciting new partnership with Johns Hopkins

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Artis Senior Living is a premier memory care residence with a location in Branford.

They’ve recently partnered with Johns Hopkins.

Here with the details is VP of memory services, Mary Underwood.

The following questions are covered:

1) Why was the council formed?

2) Who are the members of the “Artis Safety Council?”

3) What are the core areas of focus for The Artis Safety Council?

Upcoming Event: Webinar – Caregivers Promises You Can Keep (September 24th)

To learn more, click here.

At Artis Senior Living, their mission is to provide the finest level in Memory Care through individually designed programs combined with a passionate dedication to each resident’s individualized comforts and needs. The Heart of Artis is fueled by a passionate philosophy of the power of Positive Partnerships to optimize and customize Memory Care for EVERY resident.