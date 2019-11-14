Arts TV and Appliance announces the first of it’s kind appliance called the Kitchen Hub

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re planning your holiday menus, you need the right equipment to make the perfect meal!

Arts TV and Appliance is announcing the first of its kind appliance called the Kitchen Hub.

Here with the details is Owner, Andy Ciaccio.

This has a dual camera system that lets you video chat and snap cool pictures of your food on social with front-facing and overhead cameras. It also has vertical exhaust ventilation system with variable-speed fan control and illuminated LED lighting.

The Kitchen Hub provides a cooking app, powered by SideChef, that provides step-by-step instructions for thousands of recipes and lets you snap and store images of your favorite family recipe cards.

Furthermore, it’s U+ Connect Smart Home App allows you to control your entire smart home from one place with a platform that lets you interact with you GE appliances and other connected devices.

On Black Friday you can get the Kitchen Hub for $799 and it retails at $1199. This price is good from today through Black Friday. (November 29th)

