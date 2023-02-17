New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If your home appliances or electronics could use some updating, you want someone knowledgeable to not only guide you to the right product, but to find you the best price. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Kevin Sullivan of Art’s TV & Appliance of North Haven & Middletown, a family-owned store, since 1953.

Kevin says that what makes their store special, is the personalized experience that shoppers can have there, with the help and professional sales advice that you just don’t find in a big-box store. Art’s prices can be just as low, if not better, and they carry all the top brands!

The sales staff at Art’s TV & Appliance takes the time to “dig deep” and find out what their customers are looking for, and what their taste and style is like. A good conversation can help them to make the right suggestions and offer appropriate advice.

Their large North Haven showroom displays a huge variety of popular, brand-name appliances, including an impressive selection of washers and dryers.

According to Kevin, what’s “Hot” in appliances right now is that many people are switching to induction cooking, which operates via magnets, and doesn’t create external heat on the stovetop. Many homeowners are renovating kitchens and are looking to update the look and style of their appliances.

Another popular trend is Grilling Season. It’s President’s Day weekend, and people are starting to plan for the spring. If they’ve had a grill for a long time, it may be time for something new and different. It could be just a different brand, or maybe something big, like installing an outdoor kitchen.



Kevin says that the planning phase of a big project can take a long time, and that’s where the staff at Art’s TV & Appliance can be helpful, getting all of your orders in place and ready to go. Once you make a purchase, they can hold your order in their warehouse until you’re ready for delivery, so there’s no need to store appliances in your garage for 6 months while your project is being built.

Understanding style and coloring options is the starting point of how Art’s sales staff assists customers who don’t know what they’re looking for. Kevin says a lot of refrigeration is coming out now with no bars or handles on it. There are appliances in stainless steel, black stainless steel and you can even get some ranges in red.

When you’re shopping or ready to buy, Kevin says that it’s important to bring accurate measurements of the space you’re trying to fit your appliances into. And if there’s a look you’re trying to find, or a color you want to match, consider bringing an ad or a photo in with you.

For those who are interested in purchasing higher-ticket items, Art’s offers financing options, both 6-month and 12-month, interest-free programs, to help spread out your payments.

Art’s TV & Appliance has a President’s Day Sale going on now and you can visit their website to see their special pricing, and what’s available in-stock. Visit: www. artstvonline.com