Ask the Attorney: Dog Bites

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“I’m a siding installer and was working on a residential house when the family’s dog bit me as I was coming down the ladder. The bite punctured my foot, so I haven’t been able to work for a couple of weeks. I’m not sure how deal with this situation. I can’t afford the medical bills, especially if I’m not able to work!” – James G

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here