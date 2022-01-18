Ask the Attorney: Drunk House Crasher

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“A drunk driver crashed into the front of my house, and I was injured by the debris from the wreck! Who is responsible for fixing my house and my medical bills? Do I need an attorney? How long do you think this will take?” –Eric A

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here