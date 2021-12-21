Ask the Attorney: What is Medical Malpractice?

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“Over thanksgiving we found out that my father has stage 4 prostate cancer. He never missed a checkup and was diligent in his medical treatments. Up until now this was never diagnosed! Is this medical malpractice? It sure seems to us that he should have been alerted before it got to this stage.” –Janet L

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here