Ask the Attorney: Injury Suffered at The Mall

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“I was shopping on the day after Black Friday and my daughter was run over by a women’s shopping cart while she was literally running to get to a sale inside a store. She received two cuts on her head and severe bruising and her shoulders and hip! It was a very chaotic situation, and my first concern was clearly my girl. Is there anything I can do? — Beth G

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here