Ask the Attorney: Lingering Injury

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“I was rear-ended by a lady who apparently was driving under the influence after leaving a party. My car wasn’t damaged that badly, but the impact was hard. I refused medical treatment at the scene, but since then my neck has been increasingly sore. Can I go see a doctor even though I told the police officer I was okay at the scene?” –Alex B

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here