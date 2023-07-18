New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Haymond, Founder of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends to our viewer, Emma, who really needs some advice today:

“I was in a car accident, and it has really affected my life. I wasn’t able to attend a friend’s wedding this summer, and I can’t do the activities I like the same way I did before the accident. The insurance company seems to only care about the amount of my medical bills. What can I do?” – Emma

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.