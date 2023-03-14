New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends. Our viewer, Elijah, is looking for some advice today. Here’s his question:

“I was in an accident, and my wheel flew off, causing me to go off the road. The wheel then bounced into the woman behind me. This all occurred a few hours after my tires were rotated, and luckily, I wasn’t on the highway. Both of us were injured in our separate accidents, and I’ve already told my insurance company what happened. Will I be responsible for any of this? Not sure what to do!” – Elijah

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.