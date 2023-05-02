New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is

Attorney John Haymond, Founder of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends. Our viewer, Alex has a question for you:

“I have a personal injury case from a bad motorcycle accident. My doctor said at some point, I’m going to need a knee replacement. I want to put that off as long as I can, but the insurance company wants to settle. Can I settle my case even if I need future treatment?”

– Alex M.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.