New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance. We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond, owner/founder of the Haymond Law Firm.

Today we have a question from a woman named Carol –

“My fiancé tragically passed when a car took a left turn in front of him on his motorcycle, giving him no time to react. We were engaged, and both had kids living part-time with us at our new house. The insurance from the other driver won’t be enough to cover our bills for very long. I realize there is nothing that will bring him back, but would like to ensure that his children are taken care of! Please help!”

– Carol R.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. To learn more, click here.