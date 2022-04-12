(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

I was injured in a motorcycle accident when a vehicle tried to pass me and side swiped my bike. Due to my injuries I left in an ambulance and never spoke with the police.

The police report just came and the other person said I rear ended them! Can you help me?

Frank D.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.