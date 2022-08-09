New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney Chris Murray from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer Aaron has a question:

“I was in a motorcycle accident that wasn’t my fault and broke my ankle. My doctor said I’ll be out of work for at least 3-4 months. I’m a self-employed home improvement contractor, and this is my busy season. I’m making a personal injury claim against the person who hit me. Can I make a claim for lost wages even if I’m self-employed?” – Aaron J

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. To learn more, click here.