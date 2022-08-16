New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond, from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer Rexx B. has a question:

“I was in a terrible accident when a car cut me off on my motorcycle causing me to go down! My helmet was damaged, and they cut my clothes off at the hospital. The insurance company took care of the damage to my bike, but can I recover for the damage to my helmet and clothes?” – Rexx B.

