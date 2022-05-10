(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

“I’m a Delivery Man,” and I was bitten by a dog during one of my deliveries. Usually, I’m prepared with Milk Bones, but this happened so fast, and I was unprepared. I know it’s a hazard of the job, but it looks like this time, the scarring may be permanent. How do I handle this?”

–Alex

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com To learn more, click here.