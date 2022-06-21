New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer Abagail has a question:



“My daughter and I were involved in an accident on the highway last week. She was taken to the ER, and it looks like she’s going to need surgery on her shoulder. The next day, I woke up and couldn’t get out of bed because my neck was wrenched! Do these both get handled the same way, or will I need two lawyers?”

– Abagail R.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.