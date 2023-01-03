New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the

Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends.

Our viewer, Sally, could really use your advice today. Here’s her question:

“I fell on a piece of ice on the front steps of my friend’s house. My leg was broken from the accident! What should I do?” – Sally M

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com . You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.