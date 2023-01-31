New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us to answer your most challenging personal injury questions is Attorney John Haymond, from the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends.

Our viewer, Elizabeth, is looking for some advice today. Here’s the question:

“I injured myself badly when I fell leaving a store – It was the result of taking a bad step on a broken stair! What should I do?” – Elizabeth B.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.