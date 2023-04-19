New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney Chris Murray, from the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Murray recommends. Our viewer, Al, has a question for you:

“I was in an accident and I’m about ready to settle my case. My medical bills were paid by HUSKY. My Lawyer just told me that we have to repay HUSKY from my settlement. Is this true?”

– Al D.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.