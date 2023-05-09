New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney

Chris Murray from the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Murray recommends. Our viewer, Katie, has a question for you:

“ My 80-year-old grandmother was knocked over by a neighbor’s dog, breaking her hip.

I’ve heard you talk about a dog bite statute on “Ask the Attorney” before. Would it

apply to this?” – Katie B.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.