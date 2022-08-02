New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer Andrea has a question:

“I rented a beach house where my daughter fell and hurt herself riding her bike. It happened because the neighbors had debris from construction laying in the road. Her injuries are going to require extensive medical treatment and it seems to me that this should have been prevented. What should I do?” – Andrea

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to: asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

