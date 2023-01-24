New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us to answer your toughest personal injury questions is Attorney Albert D’Antonio from the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney D’Antonio recommends.

Our viewer, Micky, is looking for some advice today. Here’s the question:

“I had surgery on my lumbar spine after I was involved in an accident where my car was rear-ended. The surgery was pre-approved by my Medicare plan and Medicare paid my bills. A year later, I got a bill from an out-of-network medical provider for $28,000 for “Neuro-Monitoring” during my surgery. Medicare only paid them $800. Do I have to pay the balance of this bill?”

– Micky

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on this segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com . You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.