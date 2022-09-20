New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us today with expert advice is attorney Sam Radner from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer, Veronica S., could use your advice today. Here’s her question:

“I was injured in a car accident and five other people were also injured.

The insurance company for the car that caused this mess won’t settle until

everyone is done with treatment, because there is only minimum insurance.

Can they do that?” –Veronica S.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.