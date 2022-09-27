New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us today with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer Arthur could use your advice today. Here’s his question:

“My father was injured in a motorcycle accident when a delivery truck stopped in front of him at a green light to let a car into the road.

I know that the cardinal rule is to give sufficient space so that you have time to react.

But this seems to be a unique situation, given his injuries are very severe. Is there anything we can do without any question of a doubt?

–Arthur





If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.