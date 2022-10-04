New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have

the right guidance. We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us today with expert advice is attorney Albert D’Antonio from the Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer, Ron, could use your advice today. Here’s his question:

“I was forced into a jersey barrier by an 18-wheeler. Luckily, my wife and I both survived, but my medical bills are piling up and causing overwhelming trauma in my life. What would you recommend I do? – Ron

Watch this interview and see what the Attorney recommends.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.