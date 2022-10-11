New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance. We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us today with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the

Haymond Law Firm.

Our viewer, Barry, could really use your advice today. Here’s his question:

“I went bow hunting in New Hampshire with friends and after I was in a tree stand for 2 hours, I signaled to one of them that I was coming down. That is when I was shot by another guy from my group. I don’t have any health insurance and just got out of the hospital. What can I do?” – Barry C

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com. You can also call 1-800-Haymond.

To learn more, click here.