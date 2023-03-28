New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Welcome to “Ask the Attorney.” We’re answering your toughest personal injury questions.

Joining us today to answer your most challenging personal injury questions, is Attorney John Haymond, founder of the Haymond Law Firm.

Watch this interview and see what Attorney Haymond recommends. Our viewer, Samantha, is looking for some advice today. Here’s her question:

“I was involved in an accident and both of my sons were injured! The police report

isn’t in yet, but I saw them testing the young lady for drinking, and one of my kids

saw her talking on her phone prior to the accident. What effect will that have on

my potential case?” – Samantha F

