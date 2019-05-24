CT STYLE

Aspen Dental giving away free dental care to veterans

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:07 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -  

Nearly 150 million Americans didn't go to the dentist last year. This problem applies to many military veterans, who are not eligible for dental benefits.

 

To serve the men and women who have served our country, Aspen Dental is working to close the gap for those veterans who have not previously been able to access dental care through its Healthy Mouth Movement.

 

Director of Clinical Support & Charitable Giving, Dr. Anita Imadomwanyi outlines the need for dental care for veterans and explains the plan to provide free dental care.

 

On Saturday, June 8, Aspen Dental offices will be opening their doors to provide free dental care to thousands of veterans.

 

Veterans nationwide can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment during the annual Day of Service.

 

The MouthMobile, the 42-foot mobile dentist office on wheels drives directly into veteran communities. For more information, please visit: www.healthymouthmovement.com.

