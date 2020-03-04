Assisted living at Masonicare offers active lifestyle with many levels of care

Wallingford, Conn. (WTNH) When living an active, independent life starts to become difficult, assisted living can sometimes be the solution, allowing someone to live in their own apartment as part of a community. Masonicare offers assisted living at it’s locations in Wallingford and Mystic.

The services allow residents to be carefree, with the specific amount of help they need from the caring staff. “We have the ability to really provide customized, individualized care really based on their needs and activities of daily living,” says Jon-Paul Venoit, Masonicare President and Chief Executive Officer. Venoit says it can be a relief for the resident’s loved ones, knowing they are in good care and enjoying their lives.

Assisted living at Masonicare provides meals, activities, transportation, nursing assistance and help with things like bathing, medication management, and safety checks.

“We are able to just kind of take all those things in your life that can become stressful and take that all off your plate so you can just enjoy your life,” says Nikole Phillips, Masonicare Assisted Living Nursing Director.

Mansonicare also prides itself on offering a full-service continuim of care, serving the needs of so many. The levels include independent living, assisted living, assisted memory care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation and hospice.

Above all else, Masonicare operates by it’s catch phrase of “Be Ageless” every day. They believe that people are not defined by their age. “The philosophy of having fun, having a really great experience but to continue to live, and that’s what be ageless is all about here at Masonicare,” says Venoit.