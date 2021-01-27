Assisted Living at Masonicare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Regional Director of Residential Sales at Masonicare Holly Warner joins us with the details.
Masonicare is Connecticut’s largest non-profit senior care continuum, providing statewide care and service to over 4,500 patients and residents. The organization, which is celebrating 125 years of service this year, provides best-in class residential living communities, a skilled nursing facility, medical and non-medical home health, hospice and palliative care, and an acute care geriatric behavioral health hospital.
The following are covered:
- What is Assisted Living?
- Why is there an uptick in people looking for Assisted Living this time of year?
- What is Masonicare Moves and how does it help ease the transition to Assisted Living?
- Any advice for caregivers?
Learn more, at www.masonicare.org.