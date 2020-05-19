Assisted Living Services: Improving Connectivity in Seniors During Social Isolation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With social isolation measures in place in much of the world, loneliness has become a familiar part of everyday life, but especially for older Americans living by themselves.

Assisted Living Services and Assisted Living Technologies, Inc., are helping the elderly cope by offering tips to improve connectivity and devices to keep seniors aging safely in place.

Joining us today are Mario and Nick D’Aquila to tell us more. Assisted Living Services has provided In-Home care services to thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and people of all ages with varying disabilities.

Their sister company Assisted Living Technologies Inc. offers a variety of electronic devices to address the key issues that impact this population the most: Falls, Personal Safety, Medication Compliance, Wandering, and Social Isolation. Their goal is combine the two to allow seniors to age in place.

The following questions are answered:

Is the mandated social isolation during our current pandemic affecting CT’s senior population more than others?

What kind of technology is available to remotely monitor an elderly person?

Where can people buy the devices or see them in person and try them out?

What are some “old school” ways that folks can engage their elderly loved ones who are currently living alone in isolation?

Where does a family start if they decide in-home care is needed?

To learn more visit: www.assistedlivingct.com and www.assistedlivingtechnologies.com or call 203.634.8668.