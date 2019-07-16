1  of  4
Author Emily Liebert shares her new novel ‘Pretty Revenge’

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are joined by Author, Emily Liebert the author of four novels and has been featured in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Ladies’ Home Journal, People, HuffPost, and many more.  

Emily Liebert shares her new novel Pretty Revenge along with her upcoming event at Book Club, Bookstore & More.

Emily’s partnership with KBShimmer is an exclusive nail polish set inspired by the book’s main characters: Kerrie and Jordana.

Celebrate Emily’s new novel at her upcoming event on Tuesday, July 16 starting at 6:00 p.m. located at Book Club, Bookstore & More on Sullivan Avenue in Suite number 6 in South Windsor.

