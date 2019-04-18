CT STYLE

Author Susannah Marren signing copies of "A Palm Beach Wife" book in Madison

Apr 18, 2019

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 02:02 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Everyone wants to live the American Dream but there could be a dark side when there are secrets and lies.

Author of the new book,  "A Palm Beach Wife," Susannah Marren tells us what we can expect as the plot unfolds.

You can meet Marren Thursday night at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison at 7:00 p.m.

