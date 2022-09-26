New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.

Asked how it feels to be coming up on this milestone, Levy answered, “Feels great. We’re so thrilled to be here. The response we’ve had has just been tremendous. We’ve flown almost 500,000 people now to 14 different destinations. So we’re really, really excited to be here.”

He says that a big part of their success is that they offer convenience, along with reliable, easy to use, low fares every day. And now that they have added so many destinations for customers to choose from, their popularity has increased even more.

Levy says, “Well, we fly to 14 locations nonstop. Six are in Florida. Some of the biggest markets down there: Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa. But we’ve added a bunch of other non-Florida locations: One in the in the Carolina area; Chicago, Midway, for instance; and a really important route for us is Washington, D.C. through BWI. So we have lots of destinations, and a lot more that we expect to add over the coming months and years.”

Avelo Airlines also attributes their success to their mission of keeping the flying experience convenient, affordable and reliable. How do they do that? Andrew Levy says, “By putting the customer at the center of everything we do, and trying to make it as easy as possible for the customer to choose us.”

Another advantage of flying with Avelo is that the TSA check is very quick and the distance from the curb to the gate is quite short. Levy shares, “It’s so easy as compared to some of these really large airports where, it’s like you walk a mile and you stand in one line after another. And Tweed is the exact opposite. TSA is a breeze. You walk through, you’re at the gate, you’re on the airplane, and when you come in, you grab your bag and you’re off and running.”

For details, visit www.aveloair.com