New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Some East Haven Middle School students are getting to explore the fascinating world of aviation. It’s all part of the Aviation Career Exploration Program (ACE) offered through a partnership between Avelo Airlines at Tweed-New Haven Airport, the East Haven Public Schools and Boy Scouts of America.

To discuss this exciting inaugural program, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Michael Quiello, Avelo Airlines Head of Safety, Security and Operational Effectiveness; Erica Forti, Superintendent of East Haven Public Schools; and East Haven Middle School Student Nicholas Cinquino.

The co-ed Aviation Career Exploration (ACE) Program is the first middle school-focused curriculum of its kind in the country. Watch this interview and learn all about this program, as our guests answer the following questions:

How did this program come about?

What parts of the Aviation Field do the student participants learn about?

How long is the program?

How many students were involved in this program?

Why is this such a great opportunity for the middle school students?

What does the curriculum cover?

What kinds of experiences are the students having?

Is this program only for students with a prior interest in Aviation?

Why is Middle School a good age for students to start thinking about potential careers?

about potential careers?

The initial ACE class will conclude in May 2023 at the close of the East Haven Middle Schools’ spring term. At that time, students who have successfully completed the program will be invited to participate in a badging ceremony.

To learn more about the Aviation Career Exploration Program, read a full description of the collaboration at the Avelo Airlines website: www.aveloair.com/company-news