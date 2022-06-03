New Haven, CT (WTNH) –Avelo Airlines came to Tweed New Haven Airport more than six months ago and since then, it has been using its wings for good causes in New Haven and across Connecticut.

CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Avelo Airlines Head of Communications, Jim Olson and Flight Attendant Monica Mulligan, about some of the events and partnerships they have established in the community, and why it’s so important to them.

Jim said, “We have a guiding principle at Avelo called our Soul of Service. That’s not only how we care about each other as crew members, but also how we care for our customers. This extends to how we care for the community and how we show up there. We want to be much more than just an airline here in Connecticut, we want to be in true partnerships in the community.”



Watch this interview to learn more about the generous contributions Avelo has made to organizations across Connecticut.

This weekend Avelo Airlines is supporting Special Olympics Connecticut in two ways:

Flying (free of charge) Team Connecticut consisting of 40 athletes and coaches to the

Special Olympics US Games in Orlando

Special Olympics US Games in Orlando Avelo is a proud sponsor of the Connecticut Special Olympics State Games, which are also kicking off this weekend – many Avelo teammates will be volunteering at the games

Some of the other events and organizations Avelo Airlines has supported in the past include:

The East Haven Easter Egg Hunt by hiding 16 free Avelo tickets in eggs

The City of New Haven family vaccination campaign at last December’s annual tree lighting

on the Green

on the Green The New Haven Boys & Girls Club – Avelo staff volunteered to paint the gymnasium

Support of Connecticut Scouting and the CT Yankee Council

Sponsorship of the New Haven Road Race – last year & this year

Proud partner with the athletic departments of UConn, Yale and University of New Haven

Regular Job Fairs – most recently at East Haven Library attracting 200+ candidates

Avelo now flies to 14 destinations from Tweed – which is more nonstop destinations than any other airline operating in Connecticut.



To learn about Avelo’s special introductory, one-way fares to their newest locations, visit: www.aveloair.com