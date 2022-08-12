New Haven, CT (WTNH) Sports are a great way to keep your kids active and engaged during the school year, but they can come with their fair share of injuries.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Stefanie Bourassa, Sports Medicine Clinical Program Director at Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, for some practical tips to keep kids safe on the court or on the field this fall.

Watch this interview to learn how to prevent and respond to some serious health issues in sports.

What symptoms of heat exhaustion should we be looking for?

When should kids be drinking water to prevent dehydration during sports?

Preseason conditioning is important. How do students keep up with this over the summer?

What sports-related injuries occur most often? How are they treated?

If someone’s child gets hurt, what’s the first step? What should a parent do?

What about concussions?

How can the Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network help with injury prevention?

How can parents contact you and come in?

For more information and resources, visit www.mysportshealth.org