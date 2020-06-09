Balise Hyundai of Fairfield: Grand Opening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As people are slowly starting to shop for cars again, a brand-new dealership just opened in Fairfield, and they are ready for business!

Here with all the details is General Manager of Balise Hyundai of Fairfield, Robert Serrano.

They are a proud member of the Balise Auto Group based out of W Springfield MA. With access to over 3,000 cars so if you don’t see anything you like here at the dealership just browse our website and you will be sure to find it.

Upcoming event: Genesis event at the SteelPointe Harbor in Bridgeport from June 19-21 where they have partnered with the owners of the Harbor and they will have one of the biggest Yacht sales of the year.