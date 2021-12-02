Barberino Nissan: Meriden-Wallingford Domestic Abuse Shelter Food and Goods Drive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A food and goods drive to support those facing domestic abuse is going on now through the end of the month.

Joining us with more on how you can help is Brittany Barberino from Barberino Nissan, The Events Host, and Adriana Kelly Director of Programs at the Meriden-Wallingford Domestic Abuse Shelter.

This is the 4th year Barberino Nissan is hosting this drive and it runs until December 23rd.

The following are covered:

Why is it important for Barberino Nissan to support this cause?

What goods are you looking to collect this year? Where will they go?

If people have items they’d like to donate, how does it work?

Does this all take place at the dealership?

What does this type of support mean for the women, men, and families that the shelter serves?

What other services does the shelter offer?

To learn more, visit https://www.barberinonissan.com/