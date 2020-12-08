Barberino Nissan partners with Chrysalis this holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tis’ the season for giving and the staff at Barberino Nissan are hoping roll do just that.

General Manager Brittney Barberino joins us along with Linsey Walters from Chrysalis.

Chrysalis provides a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, and then transitional living assistance for victims and children escaping terrible situations. Barberino Nissan has been doing a food and goods drive for them for the past 3 years now. Chrysalis is still open and operational during covid.

Food and Goods drive for Chrysalis, the Meriden Wallingford Domestic Abuse Shelter.

  • What are the items you’re looking for?
  • How has cover effected your ability to assist?
  • When and where can people drop off donations?

Learn more at barberinonissan.com

