Barberino Nissan partners with Chrysalis this holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tis’ the season for giving and the staff at Barberino Nissan are hoping roll do just that.

General Manager Brittney Barberino joins us along with Linsey Walters from Chrysalis.

Chrysalis provides a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, and then transitional living assistance for victims and children escaping terrible situations. Barberino Nissan has been doing a food and goods drive for them for the past 3 years now. Chrysalis is still open and operational during covid.

Food and Goods drive for Chrysalis, the Meriden Wallingford Domestic Abuse Shelter.

What are the items you’re looking for?

How has cover effected your ability to assist?

When and where can people drop off donations?

