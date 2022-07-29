NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re an experienced plant-owner or just starting out, you’re sure to find something to liven up your living space at Bark & Vine.

“We specialize in tropical plants–from your common house plants all the way to your exotic, unique plants,” explains owner Ralph Saldi. “Every single space in our store truly is dedicated to making your space a little bit brighter.”

The shop opened in February 2021:

“We weren’t going outside during the pandemic, so I think the first thing people thought about was bringing the outdoors inside and house plants did that for everybody,” Saldi adds. “We want to make sure that everyone in New Haven feels confident with taking care of plants inside and outside.”

To learn more: https://barkandvineshop.com/