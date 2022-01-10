Barnard Environmental Science and Technology School: Enrollment for 2022 School Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your child has an interest in science or technology, there are opportunities to get them involved at a young age.

Joining us today is Robert McCain – Principal of The Barnard Environmental Science & Technology School in New Haven.

The following are covered:

Tell us about your school

What’s the benefit of ‘stem’ learning for children, especially in our fast-changing world?

What types of classes do you offer?

How does the curriculum evolve from pre-k to 8th grade?

What type of student might be a good fit?

Upcoming events?

To learn more, visit barnardbest.org